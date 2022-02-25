Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

