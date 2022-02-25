Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 326.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Finance Of America Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.