Financial Survey: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) versus Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Homology Medicines and Appili Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23% Appili Therapeutics -1,874.06% -576.41% -194.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Homology Medicines and Appili Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 4 2 0 2.33 Appili Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 484.26%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Appili Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $2.70 million 57.36 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -1.58 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 72.85 -$10.86 million ($0.34) -0.27

Appili Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Appili Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Appili Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

