Finminity Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,390.00 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $129,123.67 and approximately $2,390.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.41 or 0.06878751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,311.97 or 0.99843563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,322,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,905,939 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

