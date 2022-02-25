FIO Protocol (FIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.87 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $41.21 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,324,309 coins and its circulating supply is 476,781,116 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

