First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Down 2.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 117,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 741,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
