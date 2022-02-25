First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

