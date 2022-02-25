First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 43,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $14,339,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $111.88 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a market cap of $580.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

