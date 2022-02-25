First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 14,013 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,740,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,613,000 after buying an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 62,698 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

