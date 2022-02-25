First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 381 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of TRGP opened at $62.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

