First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 665 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

