First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

