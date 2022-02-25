First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.