First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 4,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.