First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.92 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 945,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,066,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.