Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.47 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

FIVN traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $105.89. 39,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,501. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

