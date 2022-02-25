Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 10574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

