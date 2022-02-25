Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 2,654,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.