Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $98.50. 9,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,099,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

