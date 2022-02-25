Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 11,701 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RJI opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

