Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.86% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:MZZ opened at $18.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

