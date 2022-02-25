Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.1705 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.