Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the period.
NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
