Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Purchases $131,000.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manuel Perez Dubuc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. Fluence Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,129,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

