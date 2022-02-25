Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.1%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 6,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,454,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

