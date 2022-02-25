FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FMC opened at $114.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.