Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
