Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

