FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FORM stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 464,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,365. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

