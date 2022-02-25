Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.29. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 1,677 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

