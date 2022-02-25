Fortis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,162 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

