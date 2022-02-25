Fortis Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

