Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

