Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.