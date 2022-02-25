Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 5,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,074. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

