Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.