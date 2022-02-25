Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,451 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 544,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.54 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

