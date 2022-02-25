Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 14th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

