Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.