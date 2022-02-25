Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $418,000 Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.