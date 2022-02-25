Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 871,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $5.82 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Cogent Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.