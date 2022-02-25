Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 9.33% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Shares of FLIY stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

