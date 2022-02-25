Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMWD stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $807.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

