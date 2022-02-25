Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FPRUY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

About Fraport (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

