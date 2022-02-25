Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FPRUY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

