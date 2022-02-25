freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($31.14) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.27 ($27.58).

FNTN stock traded down €1.51 ($1.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €22.87 ($25.99). 965,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.74. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

