Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €87.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. 113,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,881. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

