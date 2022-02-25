Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,846 shares of company stock worth $464,929 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

