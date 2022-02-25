frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. frontdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 1,167,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,741. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

