Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.84) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($17.00), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($43,570.65).

Shares of FDEV stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($17.00). The company had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.49 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,511.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,092.16. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,164.41 ($15.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($44.74).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

