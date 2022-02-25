Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,123. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,760 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 88,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

