fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.21

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 23343789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

