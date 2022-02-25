Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.67 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. 8,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,194. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

